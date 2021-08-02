WATCH: Pasco County deputy saves man overdosing in tent

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A deputy’s quick actions helped save a man overdosing on fentanyl in Pasco County over the weekend.

Saturday afternoon, a deputy responded to an overdose call in the woods off Hicks Road. When she approached the scene, she found a woman and a man in a makeshift campground, with the man unconscious in a tent.

When asked what they took, the woman said she didn’t take anything and that she thought the man took fentanyl. Both she and the deputy then pulled the man out from the tent, and the deputy then used Narcan and compressions to try to save the man.

“Wake up, wake up!” she said, just before the man began breathing again.

After a few minutes, the overdosed man was able to walk with help from rescue personnel to his stretcher.

“Listen to what I’m saying,” said a member of Pasco County Fire Rescue to the recovering man. “These drug dealers are trying to kill you.”

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said it released the video to promote awareness of how substance abuse in the local area. It asked people with addiction problems to find help on its website.