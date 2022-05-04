PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit spotted what appeared to be dozens of sharks swimming near the Anclote Sandbar and Anclote Island earlier this week.

“A day in the water is a fun way to beat our Florida heat, but it’s important to be aware of the dangers below the water as well as above,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Deputies shared the video several days into National Water Safety Month — a time designated to familiarize yourself with the water safety tips before heading into the water. Deputies said swimmers should: