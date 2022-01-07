WATCH: Deputies pull driver from burning car after Pasco County crash

Warning, this video contains graphic imagery and sound. Viewer discretion is advised.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dramatic bodycam video shows deputies come to the rescue of a driver who was trapped in a burning vehicle after a crash in Pasco County last month.

The extent of the driver’s injuries was not disclosed, but they are said to be recovering.

Around midnight on Dec. 29, deputies were called to a crash on the Suncoast Parkway and State Road 52 Overpass. They said the driver was trapped inside a burning car, which was positioned slightly over the guardrail.

Using three extinguishers, deputies tried to put out the blaze, but they had trouble controlling the flames as they inched closer and closer to the trapped driver. They were eventually able to bend down the driver’s side door and pull them to safety.

“We share video of this rescue to show the dangers our deputies face each shift. We’re proud of their selfless efforts to ensure the driver made it out of the car alive,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Further information about the incident was not immediately available.