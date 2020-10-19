Wait times vary at early voting locations in Pasco County

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – For those in the line outside AdventHealth Center Ice, they said the wait was well worth it.

“Very important because I’m a citizen and I have to make sure everything is going on in the country right,” said Delrose, a voter who did not want to give her last name.

Others agreed.

“I think everybody should go out and vote. It’s extremely important this year. If you don’t have an opinion, you really shouldn’t complain,” Cheryl Scheidler, a voter, told News Channel 8.

The wait times at Center Ice varied all day. Some voters waited 15 minutes. Others said it took more than 45 minutes to cast a ballot.

The Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Office posts updated wait times at the 14 early voting locations on its website.

Red indicates roughly an hour wait. Green means 15 minutes or less.

News Channel 8’s Ryan Hughes checked and noticed all voters had on masks and kept their distance from others as coronavirus fears abound heading into election day.

“I don’t have a problem as long as I keep my distance, wear my mask and wash my hands properly,” said Delrose.

At the New River Library, about 20 minutes from Center Ice, people waited about 15 minutes to get to a booth.

“Actually out of all my years, I’ve lived through 12 presidents and seen campaign after campaign, I’m calling it the most important vote of my lifetime,” said Ernie Dale of Zephyrhills.

