PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Catalytic converter thefts are skyrocketing, as thieves look to cash in on the metals they’re made of.

Police warn these thieves are targeting the Tampa Bay area after they hit a Pasco County car dealership and stole more than a dozen catalytic converters.

On the night of June 10, the two thieves hit Jacobs Mitsubishi in New Port Richey.

Surveillance video shows the criminals go underneath the vehicle and cut out the catalytic converter in a matter of seconds.

“They went to go start a customer’s car and all of a sudden, it sounded crazy loud because there was no catalytic converter,” said Daniel Jacobs, owner of Jacobs Mitsubishi.

Jacobs said they stole 15 catalytic converters from his lot, or about $50,000 worth.

“It’s hard, not just because of the money, but also because they’re all on back order. So now we have 15 cars sitting in our lot that we might not be able to get fixed for six months or seven months,” Jacobs said.

These thieves may be targeting other bay area businesses too. Police are investigating if the same duo hit a shop in Pinellas County. In both crimes, the thieves took off in a similar white car.

“it’s a white Infiniti G50. It’s lowered, it’s tinted and looks like it has rims as well,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs hopes someone recognizes the two suspects or the car and can help stop them before they strike again.

“Hopefully, with the footage of their cars, footage of them walking around here, we can catch them so they don’t do anything else to other dealerships,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs is offering a $5,000 reward if the criminals are caught, and a $10,000 reward if he can get the stolen parts back.

If you have any information contact New Port Richey Police at 727-841-4550.