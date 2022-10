PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Neighbors captured video of dark smoke billowing out over a Port Richey neighborhood after a house caught fire on Saturday.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said they responded to the home on Addison Drive and knocked the fire down quickly.

PCFR said everyone got out safely and no one was hurt in the fire. The Red Cross was called to help the occupants with housing and clothing while they recover.

Fire officials did not say what started the fire.