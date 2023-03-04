LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office released a video Saturday morning of an SUV connected to a targeted home invasion that left three people shot, including a child.

According to the sheriff’s office, the four men arrived in the area in an SUV at about 2:49 a.m. but waited until 4:45 a.m. before exiting the SUV.

It was at this point that the suspects confronted a 60-year-old man who arrived at the home and shot him in the head before entering the residence and shooting a woman and her 6-year-old daughter, Sheriff Chris Nocco said.

The sheriff said the attack stemmed from an altercation at an adult establishment in Tampa and a road rage incident that happened last week.

The incidents allegedly involved a man living at the home, who was not at home when his father, girlfriend, and daughter were shot by the intruders. Nocco said the main resident of the home, who the intruders screamed for while searching for him, arrived shortly after deputies got to the home.

All three victims were said to be in critical condition as of Friday. No arrests have been made yet.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a cash reward for information that will lead to an arrest in this case. If you know anything, call at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website.