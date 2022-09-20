PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 12-year-old Pasco County student was arrested after he sprayed a fire extinguisher inside a school bus, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the student, who attends West Pasco Education Academy, opened the back door of a moving school bus, which triggered an alarm to sound. When the bus driver pulled over to address the alarm, the student grabbed a fire extinguisher on board the bus and began to spray it.

A video taken by another driver showed the boy grabbing the fire extinguisher from the hood of the parked bus and spraying it at a woman who was scolding him.

(Credit: Bryan Farrow)

Deputies said the school bus was forced to stop its student drop-off route for the day.

The student was later arrested for disruption of a school function and for theft of a fire extinguisher.