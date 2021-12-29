VIDEO: Pasco man arrested after Christmas morning burglary

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — It was a terrifying Christmas morning for a Pasco County woman after she woke up from noises coming from the roof of her home.

She lives in the Sundance Lakes RV Resort in Port Richey off U.S. 19. Authorities did not release the woman’s name, but News Channel 8 obtained her 911 call.

“I heard a loud noise out on my deck and my neighbor did too’ the woman can be heard saying to a 911 dispatcher. “And, I didn’t think anything of it, I thought it was just one of the Egrets. But, then it got louder and there was this shadow that passed through my bedroom window. And so I grabbed my flashlight to go outside because I thought this is not a bird. And I shown [sic] the flashlight up on the top of the roof and I saw him up there.”

Investigators say 39-year old Lance Derek Newman was on the roof of the woman’s home stealing an air vent at 6:15 in the morning.

According to the arrest affidavit, he told the victim, “Sorry, I have the wrong house.”

While speaking to 911, the victim went into more detail.

“Because I said, I’m going to get my phone and call 911 and I yelled it, and he said don’t do that and he came and approached us,” the victim said. “But I have to tell you officer, no way. I would have went after him.”

When deputies arrived, Newman jumped into a nearby pond trying to get away. He was met at a dock with a K-9 and taken into custody. Newman is now facing numerous charges including burglary of an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault and obstructing an officer without violence.