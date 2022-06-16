PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A shooting in Pasco County set off a chain of events that sent the community into a panic Wednesday night.

Viewer video shows the chaos that unfolded at a Crunch Fitness in Land-O-Lakes as people rushed to get out of the gym.

“We all sprint out the back exit, everyone is screaming, everyone is running,” said Tyler Chauvette, who captured the frantic scene on video. “We all run out into the pouring rain, it’s lightning and it just felt like a movie.”

Pasco County deputies said it all started outside of the Tropical Smoothie nearby on State Road 54. Deputies said two teens were trying to sell marijuana in the parking lot when two men in ski-masks tried to rob them.

The men started shooting at the teens, and hit one of them, according to deputies. A car chase followed, and deputies said the two men continued to fire at the teens. The teens stopped at the Crunch Fitness and ran inside for help.

Chauvette said he heard gunshots and everyone in the gym went into a panic.

“All of a sudden you hear pop, pop, pop, pop – four shots right at the front of the door. I look over and then everyone starts screaming – the whole front desk, staff – was just screaming and running towards me,” said Chauvette.

Chauvette started recording video as he ran for cover.

“I thought someone was running in to shoot everyone in there,” he said. “I was afraid for everyone. There was people crying, it was scary. I will never forget this.”

Deputies said the suspects drove away in what is believed to be a dark, older model four-door Infiniti sedan – possibly an M45. The car was described as having rear-end damage and bungee cords holding the trunk lid closed.

The teen who was shot is expected to be OK.