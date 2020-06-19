VIDEO: Man told to leave Auto Zone attacks Pasco deputy, sheriff’s office says

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office says body cam footage from Wednesday night shows a 30-year-old man attacking a deputy outside an Auto Zone in New Port Richey.

Deputies said Alexander Ealy attacked a deputy after disregarding an unwanted guest complaint he received from workers at the Auto Zone who said he kept walking in and out of their store.

The sheriff’s office said Ealy was “very cooperative” with the first deputy, as seen in the body cam video. After the conversation with the first deputy, Ealy attempted to enter the Auto Zone again. When he did, a second deputy reiterated the first deputy’s conversation with him, stating that “while he was not under arrest and was free to leave, he could not go back into Auto Zone.”

During the conversation, deputies said Ealy suddenly became violent, “aggressively attacking the deputy by knocking the deputy to the ground and punching them multiple times while on top of the deputy.”

The Auto Zone manager and another deputy’s Taser were enough to subdue Ealy.

The deputies have not been identified by the sheriff’s office, as they are victims of a crime and subject to Florida’s Marsy’s Law.

