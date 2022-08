ODESSA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at an Odessa apartment complex Tuesday evening.

Pasco Fire Rescue said the fire happened at the Tuscano at Suncoast Crossings.

Residents have been evacuated and are all accounted for.

Video of the fire showed flames visible on the building’s roof.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.