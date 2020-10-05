Video: Depression opens up in Pasco County

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A depression opened in the Spring Haven Boulevard area of Pasco County on Monday.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, the depression opened on Little Road in the area of Spring Haven Boulevard, near Walmart.

The Pasco County Emergency Management team is currently investigation the approximately 5-foot by 10-foot depression.

Spring Haven Drive is closed to keep residents safe.

There are currently no structures in danger and local detours are in place for residents.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss