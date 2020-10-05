Video: Depression opens up in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A depression opened in the Spring Haven Boulevard area of Pasco County on Monday.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, the depression opened on Little Road in the area of Spring Haven Boulevard, near Walmart.

The Pasco County Emergency Management team is currently investigation the approximately 5-foot by 10-foot depression.

Spring Haven Drive is closed to keep residents safe.

There are currently no structures in danger and local detours are in place for residents.

