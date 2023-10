PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. 41 is shut down in Pasco County north of SR 52 due to a large mobile home fire, according to Pasco Fire Rescue.

No injuries were reported in the fire, officials said, but a large plume of smoke can be seen as far south as the Selmon Expressway in Tampa.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

