HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — US-19 northbound is “completely shut down” in Hudson due to a fatal crash, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

The northbound lanes are closed at Stahl Drive, according to a Twitter post from the sheriff’s office. Traffic is being diverted at Puffin Drive.

The crash happened at 3 p.m., according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. A southbound motorcycle crossed the center median and hit a sedan head-on.

The motorcyclist, a 59-year-old man from Seminole, died at the site of the crash. FHP said he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the sedan, a 22-year-old woman from Spring Hill, was not injured in the crash. FHP said investigators do not know why the motorcyclist veered into opposing traffic.

There is no word on when the northbound lanes of US-19 will reopen.

