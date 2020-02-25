Unsolved package delivery problem creating frustrating situation for Lakeshore Ranch residents

LAKESHORE RANCH, Fla. (WFLA) – Many people living in the gated community of Lakeshore Ranch in Pasco County are expressing their frustration to 8 On Your Side about a package delivery issue.

The United States Postal Service is refusing to deliver packages that don’t fit in the clubhouse parcel boxes to homes based on a “half-mile rule.” The rule says that because the mailboxes located at the clubhouse are more than half a mile from the houses, they don’t have to deliver.

The packages are then taken to the USPS location four miles from the development. However, neighbors tell us FedEx and UPS have never hidden behind such a rule and always deliver to the front door of homes.

8 On Your Side is speaking with one person living in the neighborhood who is legally blind and doesn’t have the ability to drive themselves four miles down the road to the brick and mortar USPS store to get packages.

Another neighbor we spoke with loves online shopping and says the convenience of online shopping is negated when she has to drive four miles away to pick up packages. This poses a problem with Amazon deliveries that use USPS because residents have to go to the brick and mortar building to pick up their boxes. She says it’s an extra headache during the holidays or birthdays when they are expecting a lot of packages.

We found the USPS National Delivery Planning Standards guide online for builders and developers. It reads, in part:

“With more than 150 million households and businesses served daily – and another 1 million new delivery points added on average every year – it is imperative that the U.S. Postal Service makes its mail delivery network more efficient while still delivering the service our customers expect.”

It goes on to say that, “Centralized delivery is our preferred method of mail delivery. Centralized delivery equipment improves delivery efficiency and provides space for large mail items, including packages, which is a great benefit for the customer. Freestanding, pedestal-style outdoor centralized mailboxes are called cluster box units or CBUs. CBUs are ‘package friendly’ because they are designed to accommodate the majority of packages delivered through the U.S. Mail®. CBUs also include parcel lockers, which provide separate, locked storage for many packages.”

In relation to cluster mailboxes, the guide said residents should not be required to travel an unreasonable distance, typically more than a block from their home, to get the mail. Residents we spoke with have to travel more than a mile to get to the clubhouse alone.

8 On Your Side went inside the clubhouse to speak with the clubhouse manager – who would not comment and put us in contact with the Development Planning and Financial Group – to get answers about how to fix this problem. We also reached out to USPS to see if they know any solutions.

