Uber passenger gets in fight with stowaway hiding under blanket, Pasco deputies say

BERLIN, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 02: In this photo illustration, a woman uses the Uber app on an Samsung smartphone on September 2, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Uber, an app that allows passenger to buy rides from drivers who do not have taxi permits, has had its UberPop freelance driver service banned in Germany after a […]

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a suspicious incident involving a hidden passenger in an Uber.

Deputies say an Uber passenger called 911 just after 7 a.m. Wednesday to report “a physical altercation with a hidden passenger” in the car they were riding in. According to the sheriff’s office, the hidden passenger was stowed away under a blanket in the back seat.

The victim told deputies the incident happened in the Trinity Boulevard area of New Port Richey. The victim was able to get out of the car and take a photo of the license plate.

The sheriff’s office describes the car as a silver 2021 Honda Accord with license plate 47ABIS. It was last seen heading east on Little Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.