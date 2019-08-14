1  of  2
Live Now
Bucs announce induction plans for former All-Pro cornerback Rondé Barber Track storms with Max Defender 8

Uber Eats driver carjacked in New Port Richey, deputies say

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Uber Eats driver was carjacked in New Port Richey early Wednesday morning, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

It all started in the area of U.S. Highway 19 and Trouble Creek Road at about midnight.

The Uber Eats driver told deputies that she was finishing a delivery when the suspect got into her vehicle and told her to drive.

She was able to get out of the car and was not hurt, authorities said.

It’s unclear if the suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss