Uber Eats driver carjacked in New Port Richey, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Uber Eats driver was carjacked in New Port Richey early Wednesday morning, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

It all started in the area of U.S. Highway 19 and Trouble Creek Road at about midnight.

The Uber Eats driver told deputies that she was finishing a delivery when the suspect got into her vehicle and told her to drive.

She was able to get out of the car and was not hurt, authorities said.

It’s unclear if the suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

