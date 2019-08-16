Uber Eats driver arrested for filing false report on carjacking in Pasco County

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Uber Eats driver who claimed to have been the victim of a carjacking earlier this week has now been arrested after deputies say she made the whole story up.

Pasco County deputies say 35-year-old Heidi Schmutz reported that she had been approached by a man around 3 a.m. Wednesday while she was loading food in her car. According to a sheriff’s office report, Schmutz claimed the man told her he had a gun and instructed her to drive.

Schmutz originally told deputies the man forced her to drive to a hotel and took her phone so she couldn’t call for help. She claimed she eventually got away with help from a man in the hotel parking lot.

The 31-year-old man she accused was later arrested for false imprisonment.

But deputies say they contacted Schmutz again after obtaining surveillance video from the hotel. In the video, deputies say Schmutz does not appear to be in any kind of danger or duress.

When deputies spoke with Schmutz again, they questioned her on what happened and inconsistencies that were discovered during the initial investigation.

Eventually, deputies say Schmutz admitted she was not forced to drive the man around. According to an arrest report, Schmutz had agreed to drive the man somewhere for cash. When the man didn’t have the money to pay her, deputies say she reported false allegations and exaggerated what happened to make them sound more believable.

Schmutz was arrested and charged with filing a false report.