HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were severely burned in a mobile home fire in Holiday on Friday, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters said they arrived to “heavy fire involvement” with the mobile home. One of the people injured was air-lifted from the scene by a medical helicopter. The other was taken to Tampa General Hospital via ambulance.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said both patients were listed as trauma alerts.

Buena Vista Lane is closed near the site of the fire as officials continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.