Two teens in critical condition after being hit by car in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian crash after two teenage boys were hit by a car in Pasco County.
According to FHP, the crash happened on State Road 52 and Chicago Avenue in Hudson. FHP says the teens attempted to cross through the intersection despite a red pedestrian signal.
Pasco County Fire Rescue confirms the two children were flown to a hospital as trauma alerts. FHP says both teens are in critical condition.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
