Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Two children, adult hit by vehicle in Pasco County

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people were injured Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle in Pasco County.

Pasco Fire Rescue says it happened at the intersection of Seven Springs Blvd and Perrine Ranch Road.

An adult, teenager, and pediatric patient were struck. All have critical injuries.

Two were taken by medical helicopter and one was taken by ground.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss