Two children, adult hit by vehicle in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people were injured Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle in Pasco County.

Pasco Fire Rescue says it happened at the intersection of Seven Springs Blvd and Perrine Ranch Road.

An adult, teenager, and pediatric patient were struck. All have critical injuries.

Two were taken by medical helicopter and one was taken by ground.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

