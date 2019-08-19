Two-car crash causes lane closures in Land O’ Lakes

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE 9 PM: Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that caused road closures in Land O’ Lakes Sunday afternoon.

According to FHP, the crash happened at 2:39 p.m. at the intersection of Ehren Cutoff, or County Road 583, and Parkway Boulevard.

Troopers say 19-year-old Abby Johnson was driving a blue 2014 Hyundai Veloster traveling southbound on Ehren Cutoff. 31-year-old Dawson Kleist was driving a silver 2011 Nissan Versa traveling northbound.

The two drivers were approaching the intersection of Parkway Boulevard when Johnson failed to see Kleist when making a left-hand turn and hit him on the front left of his car.

Johnson received possible injuries but was not taken to the hospital. Kleist and his passenger, 31-year-old Erica Yeager-Lombard, were both taken to St. Josephs Hospital North for several injuries.

We are not sure the extent of their injuries but know they do not appear to be life-threatening.

No other information has been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Pasco County deputies are warning drivers about road closures in Land O’ Lakes caused by a car crash with injuries.

