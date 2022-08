TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a man was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking against a traffic light on U.S. Highway 19 in Holiday Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 4:15 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Mile Stretch Drive.

The Highway Patrol said a Ford F150 was heading south in the center lane and had the green light when it struck the man who was walking across the intersection.

The pedestrian, a 71-year-old from Holiday, died at the scene.