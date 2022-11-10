HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents in Pasco County said Tropical Storm Nicole hit their area much worse than Hurricane Ian.

Barbara Kinney of Port Richie spent her Thursday morning walking along Hudson Beach to assess the storm.

“The wind is wild,” she said.

Wind gusts battered Hudson Beach in Pasco County.

Margaret Groth also lives in the county.

“Better watch out or you’ll blow away here,” she said.

You could see waves brushing up against the coast, palm trees battered by the wind and a dock’s canopy flipped over, landing against a house.

“It’s a little bit scary,” Groth said. “More scary than that hurricane that was here.”

Many residents spent Wednesday picking up sandbags to protect their homes before weathering the storm and its ongoing effects.

“The waves look like they’re going to hit us anytime,” Kinney said. “The palm leaves are flying everywhere.”

Nicole made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning on North Hutchinson Island. Nicole then weakened to a tropical storm as it continues to move across the state.