PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Pasco County for Tropical Storm Idalia. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers

Shelters will open Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 8:00 a.m. Pasco County will release a list of open shelters on Monday.

Evacuation Zones

According to the Pasco Emergency Operations center, residents must evacuate if one or more of the following applies to them:

You live in Evacuation Zone A

You live in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in Pasco

You live in a low-lying area or an area prone to flooding

You live in a structure that historically has experienced flooding during heavy rainfall

You’re in an area ordered evacuated by local authorities due to life-safety hazards

Residents should evacuate if one or more of the following applies to them:

You live in Evacuation Zones B or C

You’re registered with Pasco as a Special Needs Resident

You would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss

Current Warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Dade City, Zephyrhills, and Land O’ Lakes

Storm Surge Warning issued for Coast Pasco County.

Contacts