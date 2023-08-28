PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Pasco County for Tropical Storm Idalia. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers

  • Shelters will open Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 8:00 a.m. Pasco County will release a list of open shelters on Monday.

Evacuation Zones

According to the Pasco Emergency Operations center, residents must evacuate if one or more of the following applies to them:

  • You live in Evacuation Zone A
  • You live in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in Pasco
  • You live in a low-lying area or an area prone to flooding
  • You live in a structure that historically has experienced flooding during heavy rainfall
  • You’re in an area ordered evacuated by local authorities due to life-safety hazards

Residents should evacuate if one or more of the following applies to them:

  • You live in Evacuation Zones B or C
  • You’re registered with Pasco as a Special Needs Resident
  • You would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss

Current Warnings

  • A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Dade City, Zephyrhills, and Land O’ Lakes
  • Storm Surge Warning issued for Coast Pasco County.

Contacts

  • Call 727-847-8137