PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County leaders are considering issuing a local state of emergency as Tropical Storm Idalia projects closer to the area.

Flooding is a big possibility and the county is trying to help residents prepare.

They can start from the ground up by securing their homes using sandbags like residents Joshua and Jacob Epstein decided to do.

“Just put them along the entrances and hope for the best,” Joshua said.

The Epsteins were two of several residents out before sunrise in Pasco County this morning.

“He woke me up and I wanted to sleep,” Joshua’s son Jacob said.

County officials are providing free sandbags at several locations available at all hours.

Grab some on your way to work or after you drop the kids off at school. One place to scoop them up is at the Magnolia Valley Golf Course in New Port Richey.

“We were here last year with the big scare and we got very, very lucky there,” Joshua said. “So we’re hoping for the best again, but we prepare for the worst.”

Pasco County Public Works in San Antonio also has sandbags as well as the former Dade City Police Department building.

Take as many as you might need to secure your home from possible flooding. We’re told bags and sand are restocked daily between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You just need to bring a shovel.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Monday morning, the Magnolia Valley Golf Course sandbag pickup location was out of bags. Residents have been bringing their own and sharing with others.

There is also an option for residents in Pasco County who aren’t physically able to pick up sandbags. Steve Prescott, a local, has volunteered to bring them to you. Call (727) 255-3353 for more information.