TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said it is looking for a woman believed to have been involved in a man’s hit-and-run death near Dade City Saturday night.

Troopers said that a 38-year-old man from Kentucky was killed after being hit by a vehicle heading west on Kiefer Road. The vehicle fled the scene after hitting the man, according to an FHP report.

Employees at a local restaurant informed troopers that the wreck happened between 9 p.m. and midnight. Investigators said other information helped them identify a person of interest as Angela Lynn North, 39, of Dade City.

North is believed to be driving a 2009 Nissan Murano, “silver or gold in color”, according to troopers.

If you have information on the wreck, call 813-558-1800 or FHP (347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.