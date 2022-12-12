PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said it is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened earlier this month.

Troopers said a pickup truck driver was traveling northbound on Bruce B Downs Boulevard and a 21-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound around 8:36 p.m. on Dec. 6.

At the intersection of Vanguard Street, troopers said the pickup truck driver turned left under a flashing yellow arrow and into the path of the motorcyclist. The two vehicles collided.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was propelled across the road and the pickup truck driver left the scene of the crash.

Investigators said the pickup truck driver stopped at a nearby gas station, where the vehicle and driver were captured on security cameras.

Photos from the Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers said the pickup truck is a late-model gray Chevrolet Colorado with front right bumper damage. They said the driver appears to be an elderly white man.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call troopers at *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.