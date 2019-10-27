Troopers looking for fatal hit-and-run suspect in Pasco

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are currently searching for a fatal hit-and-run suspect.

Troopers say the incident happened Sunday morning at 1:12 on US 19, just south of Sea Ranch Drive.

According to troopers, the suspect was traveling southbound on US 19 in the center lane as 40-year-old Alonzo Milton was attempting to walk eastbound across the road and entered the path of the suspect.

The car collided with Milton, who suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. After hitting Milton, the suspect fled the scene.

Troopers say they were able to recover vehicle parts, including a chrome grill, at the scene which indicates the suspect was driving a full-size Dodge or Chevrolet pickup truck. A towel and a bleach bucket were also found which may indicate the suspect is a member of the pool maintenance industry.

Charges are pending.

If you have any information on the case, please contact the FHP at 813-558-1800.

