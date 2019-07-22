Troopers investigating wrong-way DUI-related crash

Live Now
Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are currently investigating a wrong-way crash involving a car being driven by someone under the influence.

According to troopers, 48-year-old Joanna McKenna was driving eastbound in a 2016 Ford Mustang in the inside westbound lane of State Road 52, just east of Hays Road. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

35-year-old David O’Donnell was driving in a 2012 Toyota Prius westbound in the inside lane of SR-52 and noticed McKenna driving the wrong way. He tried to swerve to the left to avoid a collision. Unfortunately, the front right portion of McKenna’s car hit O’Donnell in the front right.

Troopers say O’Donnell then rotated and came to a final rest in the eastbound inside lane of SR-52.

McKenna rotated and came to a final rest in the eastbound inside lane and center median.

McKenna, O’Donnell and a passenger in O’Donnell’s car received no or minor injuries.

McKenna is currently facing charges of DUI, DUI property damage, reckless driving and seatbelt violation.

