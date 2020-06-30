Troopers investigating fatal crash on I-75 in Pasco County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 75 this morning.

The crash happened early Monday morning near the exit for State Road 52.

It’s unclear how many cars were involved or how many people were injured, but News Channel 8 learned at least one person has died.

This is a developing story.

