Troopers identify driver who crashed into Trinity cycle studio

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers have identified the suspected driver that crashed into a cycle studio in Trinity early Wednesday morning.

Troopers are now searching for 33-year-old Courtney Noel Janzen, who has ties to western Pasco County and Riverview.

According to FHP, Janzen drives a red 2007 Ford sport utility vehicle with severe front-end damage and a Florida license plate XB4VQ.

Florida Highway Patrol

Video in the player below shows Janzen was driving southbound in the parking lot associated with 8918 Strength Avenue before crashing into the Cycle Bar.

After driving into the store front, a release from FHP says Janzen reversed back into the parking lot and fled.

She was last seen driving westbound on Bear Landing Way.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, please call FHP at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477.