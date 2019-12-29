Troopers: Grandson runs over grandmother in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A grandmother has died after she was run over by her grandson in Holiday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Nicholas Reaver was parked facing north on a grass shoulder of Dynasty Lane, near Continental Drive and US 19. Also in the car was Reaver’s mother, 63-year-old Barbara Reaver.

Troopers say 80-year-old Mary Loui Groyon was walking behind Nicholas’ 2012 Dodge Ram when he began driving in reverse. That’s when he collided with Groyon, who fell and was overrun.

Groyon was taken to Advent Health North Pinellas where she later died from her injuries.

According to the FHP crash report, alcohol was not a factor.

Charges are now pending.

LATEST STORIES: