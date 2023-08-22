PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Mexican national and six other undocumented immigrants were taken into custody Monday following a traffic stop in Pasco County.

The Florida Highway Patrol stopped a 1997 GMC Savana Van just after 1 p.m. for a traffic violation. When the driver, 41-year-old Raguel Lopez Aguilar, displayed “overtly nervous behavior,” troopers asked to see his driver’s license. Lopez Aguilar provided a Mexico ID Card and said he was not licensed to drive.

Troopers also spoke with six other passengers who could only provide a Mexico ID Card or Mexico Passport.

Lopez Aguilar and the passengers told troopers they were en route from Georgia to Tampa when they were stopped.

Authorities learned Lopez Aguilar had entered the United States illegally and was previously deported. Another passenger, 36-year-old Omar Solis Lopez, was found to have previously committed a crime in Georgia and was deported.

The five other passengers were found to have also entered the country illegally.

Lopez Aguilar was arrested and taken to the Hernando County Jail where authorities found several money transfer receipts in his pants pockets.