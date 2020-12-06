Troopers, deputies investigating fatal hit-and-run involving child in Pasco County

Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a child.

The crash happened Saturday night at the intersection of Regency Park Boulevard and King Arthur Drive in Port Richey.

Deputies confirmed the victim is a “juvenile,” however, have not confirmed the age or gender.

The intersection will be closed for some time as troopers and deputies investigate.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.

