WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said it is assisting with an investigation into a shooting involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened early Saturday morning in the area of Overpass Road and I-75 in Wesley Chapel.

There was a large law enforcement presence in the area as deputies, troopers, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting or if there were any casualties.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.