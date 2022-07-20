PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay area high schooler was crowned a grand prize winner in a national contest that challenged students to make prom ensembles out of Duck Tape for a chance to win a college scholarship.

Grace Vaughn, of Trinity, Florida stuck out from the rest of the competition with her black and white Yin and Yang dress that took 45 rolls of Duck tape and 143 hours of labor to create.

Vaughn previously said she hopes her black and white fit-and-flare style Duck Tape dress can “be the start” of a career in fashion.

Grace Vaughn, of Trinity, Florida was crowned a grand prize winner in the Duck brand’s Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest.

The crafty student ultimately captured the most votes thanks to her “incredible self-expression and style,” the company said.

Chidinma Onwuliri of Mississauga, Ontario, was also crowned a grand prize winner under the category of Best Tux.

“Each of our contestants had a special story to tell this year, from hoping to empower others with their designs to pushing their artistic abilities to the limit, and they should all be very proud of their Duck Tape looks,” the company said. “We congratulate Grace, Chidinma and all of our participants for making masterpieces that show the world what can be achieved with some creativity and originality.”

Vaughn and Onwuliri will each be awarded $10,000 cash college scholarships to help jumpstart their future paths.