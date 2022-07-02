PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay area high schooler is sticking it to the competition as a finalist in a contest that challenges students across the U.S. to make prom ensembles out of Duck Tape for a chance to win a college scholarship.

Grace Vaughn, of Trinity, Florida knows it takes creativity, commitment, and a whole lot of duck tape to make it as a finalist the Duck brand’s Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest.

According to the company, Vaughn stood out from other contestants with her Yin and Yang dress that took 45 rolls of Duck tape and 143 hours of labor to create.

The dress, which has opposing yet complimentary black and white sides, represents the balance of healthy habits like yoga and meditation with day-to-day stress.

Vaughn’s said she hopes her black and white fit-and-flare style Duck Tape dress can “be the start” of a career in fashion.

Now that Vaughn made it as a finalist in the top 10, it’s up to the public to vote to decide who will be crowned the winners of the 2022 Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest.

Voters have until July 13 to cast their vote. The two entrants – one dress and one tux – who receive the most votes will be named the Grand Prize winners and will each receive a $10,000 college scholarship.

The eight runners-up will each receive $500 scholarships and Duck brand prize packs valued at $100.

