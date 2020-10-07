Rapidly-growing depression in Pasco County forces nearby sports bar to close temporarily

TRINITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A large depression that opened up earlier this week in Pasco County is still growing and has now forced a nearby business to temporarily close.

The depression was first discovered Monday morning and has been steadily growing ever since.

Pasco County government officials said Wednesday the hole had grown about nine feet since Tuesday, reaching a total of about 30 to 35 feet in diameter. Authorities told WFLA the hole remains about 40 to 50 feet deep.

The Varsity Club sports bar in Trinity announced Wednesday afternoon that it had closed temporarily as a precaution because it’s so close to the rapidly-growing hole.

Pasco County officials are setting up fencing around the hole and are asking people to not go near it.

