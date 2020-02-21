Trial for former Port Richey mayor delayed

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The trial for former Port Richey mayor Dale Massad has been delayed after new information has come to light.

During a Friday morning hearing, Massad’s attorney, Bjorn Brunvand asked to speak off the record with state prosecutors and Judge Mary Handsel.

Later, the judge said the trial would be pushed back. It is scheduled to begin either March 16 or May 11, the judge said.

Further details will be hashed out at a later day, the judge indicated.

Massad was arrested in Feb. of 2019 for shooting at Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies. They came to his home to serve a warrant for practicing medicine without a license.

Massad was in a wheelchair during the Friday hearing. His attorney said he is in relatively poor health.

RELATED STORIES: