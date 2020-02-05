Trial date set for Pasco movie theater shooter Curtis Reeves

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A trial date has been set for a man who shot and killed another man inside of a Pasco County movie theater six years ago.

Curtis Reeves is slated to stand trial on Oct. 5, 2020.

The retired Tampa police captain said he was standing his ground when he shot and killed Chad Oulson inside the Cobb Grove 16 theaters in Jan. 2014.

According to reports, the men started arguing after Reeves asked Oulson to stop using his cell phone during the previews. Authorities said Oulson threw a bag at popcorn at Reeves who pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chest.

Reeves’ attorney argued his client had the right to stand his ground, but a judge later ruled Reeves was not eligible for stand your ground protection.

A status check has been scheduled for March 11 at 3 p.m.

