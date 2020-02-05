Trial date set for Pasco movie theater shooter Curtis Reeves

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
r-curtis-reeves-court-web__310626

WFLA photo.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A trial date has been set for a man who shot and killed another man inside of a Pasco County movie theater six years ago.

Curtis Reeves is slated to stand trial on Oct. 5, 2020.

The retired Tampa police captain said he was standing his ground when he shot and killed Chad Oulson inside the Cobb Grove 16 theaters in Jan. 2014.

According to reports, the men started arguing after Reeves asked Oulson to stop using his cell phone during the previews. Authorities said Oulson threw a bag at popcorn at Reeves who pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chest.

Reeves’ attorney argued his client had the right to stand his ground, but a judge later ruled Reeves was not eligible for stand your ground protection.

A status check has been scheduled for March 11 at 3 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Florida Supreme Court to hear 'All for Transportation' case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Supreme Court to hear 'All for Transportation' case"

Weeki Wachee Carrying Capacity Study Public Workshop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weeki Wachee Carrying Capacity Study Public Workshop"

Crews battle fire at motel in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews battle fire at motel in Tampa"

Fiery crash snarls morning traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fiery crash snarls morning traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge"

Crash shuts down part of Howard Frankland Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash shuts down part of Howard Frankland Bridge"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

USF softball team misses coach who moved to Team USA

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF softball team misses coach who moved to Team USA"

Pinellas boy grows up in hospital, celebrates with nurses on last day of treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas boy grows up in hospital, celebrates with nurses on last day of treatment"

Longtime patient receives final treatment on his birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Longtime patient receives final treatment on his birthday"

Sarasota School Board members approve sexual harassment settlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota School Board members approve sexual harassment settlement"

Jury selection in ice cream vendor murder trial to resume Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jury selection in ice cream vendor murder trial to resume Wednesday"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss