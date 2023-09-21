LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — A tree trimmer is in critical condition after striking a live power line in Lutz on Thursday.

Pasco County Fire Rescue was called to the 21000 block of Northwood Drive in Lutz at 9:15 a.m., according to a news release.

A witness told dispatch the tree trimmer hit the power line with a chainsaw. Firefighters found the bucket truck in flames when they arrived.

The tree trimmer was air-lifted to the hospital and is in critical condition.

