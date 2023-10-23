ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — A train collided with a stolen truck that was left abandoned on the tracks in Zephyrhills on Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the incident at 8:10 a.m. along SR-39 near Bay Avenue.

Troopers discovered the CSX freight train hit a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was reported stolen from the Mosaic fertilizer plant. The plant is located just north of the crash site.

No one was inside the truck at the time of the crash and it was believed to be abandoned on the tracks, according to FHP.

There were no injuries to anyone on the train and it did not derail.