PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — First responders were called to a railroad crossing in Dade City after a car was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the incident happened near the intersection of Old Lakeland Highway at Melrose Avenue in Pasco Pasco County.

One person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said there were no hazards from the train. The intersection was closed as crews cleared the scene.

