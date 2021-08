TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 3-year-old child is in critical condition after a near-drowning at a pool in Zephyrhills, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue.

The incident occurred Friday at a home in teh 38500 block of Otis Allen Road.

Officials said the child had fallen into a pool and was underwater for an unknown amount of time.

They were flown to Advent Health Zephyrhills with critical injuries.

Further information was not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.