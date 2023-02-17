TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tiger Woods’ Popstroke is finally open in Pasco County.

The putting course opened its doors on Friday at noon. It’s located at 25297 Sierra Center Boulevard in the Cypress Creek Town Center in Lutz.

PopStroke is a technology-infused golf entertainment venue featuring two 18-hole putting courses, designed by Tiger Woods’ TGR Design.

The putting venue features an outdoor dining area with a full menu, craft beer, wine, signature cocktails, an ice cream parlor, an outdoor game area, and a playground.

TGR Design said it created two 18-hole putting courses entirely with synthetic turf, incorporating undulations, fairways, bunkers, and rough as seen on traditional golf courses.

With the Tiger Red Course, the most experienced putters will be challenged with strong contouring and tricky hole locations.

The Tiger Black Course has softened contours, which is ideal for families and anyone new to golf.

Popstroke will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight.

The Tampa location is Popstroke’s fifth Florida location. Popstroke has locations in Sarasota, Fort Myers, Orlando and Port Saint Lucie. Popstroke will open a venue in Delray Beach within the next six months.