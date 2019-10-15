Ties to motorcycle club could be preventing leads in Pasco Co. cold case

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County Sheriff’s detectives are turning up the heat on a January cold case.

In January, someone shot and killed 32-year-old James Earl in the driveway of his Spring Hill home on Glenrock Road. The killer hasn’t been located.

Family members describe Earl as a loving father and military veteran who served as a nurse in Afghanistan. He was also a member of the Pagan Motorcycle Club. Detective Samantha Gutierrez believes that may be why her office hasn’t been getting very many tips in this case.

“People that may have knowledge of something of a crime of this nature may be concerned to come forward with information,” said Gutierrez. “Because they are concerned for their safety or the reprocussions of providing information.”

This case followed a similar one in December of 2017, when authorities arrested three members of the 69-er’s motorcycle club and charged them with killing an American Outlaws Chapter president. That murder happened on an exit ramp of the Suncoast Parkway.

Investigators don’t know whether Earl’s murder is related to his affiliation with the motorcycle club, but they say they aren’t ruling anything out.

“Obviously when you two members of motorcycle clubs who are killed in the county you have to take it as a possibility that they could be related,” said Gutierrez. “But from the beginning we’ve maintained an open mind that we don’t know if they’re related.”

There is currently a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer.

LATEST STORIES: