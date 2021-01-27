Three victims in fiery Hudson crash remembered

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – Nico Moccaldi was always smiling and knew how to make people laugh. Carlene Frith was always loyal to those she cared about. Danny Higgins was just an all-around great guy.

All three lives were cut short on Tuesday night, when the car they were in lost control, hit a guard rail, and then flipped. Carlene and Danny were ejected. Nico was the driver and was belted in but didn’t survive after the car burst into flames.

The accident happened at the intersection of Denton Avenue and Matis Road, just east of Little Road.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers tell 8 on Your Side, the accident is still under investigation but it does appear Moccaldi was speeding.

On Wednesday, friends and loved ones dropped by the accident scene to pay their respects. One of Nico’s friends, Anthony Irvine, was one of them.

“He’s always smiling, always happy,” said Irvine. “I’m trying not to tear up, but he’s always, he’s one of the people that makes you happy. If you are down on the ground he’ll lift you up.”

On Wednesday night, they gathered for a vigil at the crash site. Two other drivers were involved in an accident after one of the motorists tried to avoid two young women crossing the street. Paramedics took one of those drivers to a local hospital.

Jacob Prats was Carlene’s Cousin and was devasted by the loss of her loved one.

“Carlene was loyal. She was respectful and people that she loved. Those were the people that she was loyal to.”