TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — These little piggies are just trying to find their way home.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of three pigs that were found near the intersection of Oak Drive and Hicks Road in Hudson, Florida, on Tuesday.

Anyone who can provide proof of ownership of the pigs is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, choose option 7, and refer to case number 24000151.